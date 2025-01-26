Analyst Claims Bitcoin Could Hit $321,000 This Cycle, Citing 'Mathematical' Projections

(MENAFN- Breaking) Crypto expert Tony Severino has presented an extremely optimistic forecast for 's price, suggesting that it may soar to as high as $321,000. While acknowledging that this goal is quite ambitious for , he maintained that it's simply based on“the math.”

In a recent substack article , Tony Severino predicted that Bitcoin 's value could climb to $321,000 during the current bull market. He emphasized the emergence of a potential head and shoulders pattern visible on Bitcoin 's price chart. Severino indicated that, if this bullish pattern holds true, it suggests a peak target of $321,000 per BTC .

While admitting that this price target appears overly optimistic, Severino argues that it is rooted in mathematical analysis. Interestingly, he also offers an even more elevated price forecast for Bitcoin based on another bullish trend. He posited that if BTC reaches the upper limit of the major uptrend channel that has been in effect for roughly the past eight years, it could potentially spike to $345,000.







In addition to these more ambitious targets, Severino also outlined conservative projections for Bitcoin 's price. He indicated that BTC might at least reach $158,000, referencing the inverse Fibonacci extension observed during the peak of the 2021 cycle, which he asserts could hint at the 2025 cycle peak. This projection places the lowest estimate for Bitcoin around $158,000.

Furthermore, Severino elaborated on another method that utilizes the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, suggesting a potential target of $194,000, based on metrics from the peak of wave 3 relative to the bottom of wave 1.

He also provided an alternative calculation projecting the 1.618 Fibonacci extension from the peak of subwave iii of 5 to the bottom of subwave i of 5. Should this scenario unfold, he believes BTC could achieve a slightly lower target of $186,000. Ultimately, Severino raised the possibility of Bitcoin reaching $191,000, highlighting a bullish pattern that, if validated, could lead BTC to this figure.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared his thoughts on Bitcoin 's price action in the near term. In a recent post on X, he pointed out that a vital support level for Bitcoin is set at $97,877, where over 101,000 BTC have been accumulated. He emphasized that maintaining positions above this threshold is essential to uphold Bitcoin 's bullish momentum.

In another update on X, Ali Martinez expressed a positive outlook for Bitcoin , noting a significant rise in the number of BTC transactions exceeding $100,000, which have doubled recently, moving from 15,620 to 32,320.

As of now, Bitcoin 's price stands at approximately $104,300, reflecting a nearly 1% decline over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap .

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.