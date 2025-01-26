Republic Day 2025: Delhi Turns Fortress With 70,000 Cops, 6-Layered Security, Over 2,500 CCTV Cameras

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2025: Heavy security has been deployed across Delhi, turning the national capital into a fortress. Delhi has been put on high alert as India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26.

Security arrangements on Republic Day 2025

More than 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 personnel were deployed across the city on Republic Day , police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

As per the report, a six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel was deployed in the New Delhi district alone.

Police said more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics were also installed.

Detailing about the security further, a police officer said anti-drone system were also installed, covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats.

Security arrangements also included snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route. Residential windows facing the route were also secured, the officer said.

Another senior police officer said state and central security forces were working in real-time coordination for the Sunday celebrations.

About 15,000 security personnel with focused roles and responsibilities were deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

“Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams were also deployed at strategic locations along Kartavya Path and all around the city,” police told PTI.

"We have divided the New Delhi Central Delhi and North Delhi districts, where the parade will take place, into different zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP-level officers," said the officer.