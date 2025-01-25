Palestinian Refugees In West Bank Camps Reaffirm Support For UNRWA Amid Israeli Threats

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem / PNN –

Palestinian refugees in West camps have reiterated their unwavering support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), viewing it as a cornerstone of their rights until their displacement is resolved through the implementation of international laws, particularly their right of return to their original homes from which they were forcibly displaced in 1948.

This collective stance emerged through various activities held in multiple West Bank camps in response to recent Israeli legislation passed by the Knesset, which seeks to dissolve UNRWA, shut down its offices, and halt its operations in the Palestinian territories. These actions are widely regarded as blatant violations of international laws and conventions.

Rally in Aida Refugee Camp

One of the most prominent demonstrations took place in Aida Refugee Camp, where the Popular Committee for Refugee Services, alongside local institutions, political factions, and community activists, organized a rally outside UNRWA offices, schools, and clinics. The event aimed to reaffirm refugees' commitment to their rights, particularly the agency's presence until the realization of their right of return, according to Said Al-Azza, head of the Popular Committee for Refugee Services in Aida Camp.

In an interview with PNN , Al-Azza emphasized that the rally, attended by hundreds of refugees holding Palestinian flags and banners, sends a clear message rejecting Israeli plans to dismantle UNRWA. He underscored that these plans are an attempt to undermine Palestinian rights, foremost the right of return.

Al-Azza further called on the United Nations to protect its institutions, particularly UNRWA, in light of what he described as a systematic Israeli campaign against the agency and other international organizations.

The rally also conveyed the refugees' rejection of any attempts to replace UNRWA with alternative international bodies, asserting the agency's unique mandate and role in supporting Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA as a National and Political Symbol

Munther Amira, head of the Aida Camp Youth Center, highlighted UNRWA's significance as a political and national symbol beyond its humanitarian role. He stressed the importance of such activities in defending UNRWA's presence and its critical mission.

Amira added that UNRWA represents a core aspect of Palestinian identity and sovereignty, firmly rejecting any attempts to erase its mandate.

Dr. Abdelfattah Abu Srour, Director-General of the Alrowwad Cultural and Arts Society, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that UNRWA was established to serve Palestinian refugees through essential services such as healthcare, education, and protection until their right of return and compensation is achieved.

"We are here to reaffirm our commitment to this international agency and to reject plans aimed at undermining it and, by extension, the rights of the Palestinian people," Abu Srour said.

Refugees Speak Out

Jamal Maali, a refugee benefiting from UNRWA's medical services, expressed concerns about the potential impact of Israel's efforts to dismantle the agency.“I rely on UNRWA clinics for my medication for diabetes and hypertension,” he said.“If Israel succeeds in its campaign against UNRWA, my access to these life-saving medicines could be disrupted.”

The refugees in Aida Camp and beyond vowed to continue resisting Israeli efforts to undermine the agency, emphasizing that their struggle is not just about preserving UNRWA but also about safeguarding their fundamental rights.

As Israel intensifies its campaign against UNRWA, Palestinians and their supporters stress the need for international solidarity to protect the agency and its mission.