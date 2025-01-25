Social Development Ministry, ABJ Launch Mobile Early Intervention Units For Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Social Development, in partnership with the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ), on Saturday launched three mobile units dedicated to early intervention for individuals with disabilities.

Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa praised the partnership with ABJ, which has supported various social initiatives over the past two years, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The newly launched units are equipped to serve children aged one day to six years with occupational therapy, physical therapy, family counselling and community rehabilitation services, where the units will operate across the Kingdom based on announced schedules.

The total number of intervention units has risen to 31, and nine additional centres are planned for this year, "reflecting continuous efforts to expand these vital services."

The minister referred to Jordan's "exceptional strides" in providing comprehensive services for people with disabilities, noting that the Kingdom, in partnership with Germany, will host the World Summit for Persons with Disabilities in Berlin later this year.

Bani Mustafa stressed the government's commitment to social protection, as outlined in His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to the government, adding that the ministry is updating the national strategy for social protection, set for launch in the second quarter of this year.

She reiterated efforts to integrate people with disabilities into their families and communities through alternative shelter initiatives, which aim to reduce the impact of disabilities while providing psychological and social support.

Jordan also continues to develop its institutional care system, which has a longstanding history of providing quality services for individuals with disabilities, the minister added.

ABJ Chairperson Bassem Salem commended the ministry's achievements, citing the mobile units as an example of the association's commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships for the benefit of underprivileged segments of the community.

Salem noted that the project underscores the banking sector's role as an "active" partner in national development, expressing appreciation for local banks for their contributions.