WFP Says It Needs $213.8M To Fund Operations In Jordan In 2025

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The World Food Programme (WFP) said that $997 million required for Jordan's Strategic Plan (2023-2027), of which $364 million has been received in 2024.

In its country brief for December, WFP says it needs $213.8 million to fund operations in Jordan in 2025.

WFP said it has provided monthly food assistance to 310,000 refugees in camps and communities in the Kingdom in December, "yet at reduced levels of $21 per person per month.

The programme said that it distributed date bars to around 430,000 students in the camps and communities in December through the National School Feeding Programme administrated by the Ministry of Education.

WFP also said it distributed healthy meals to an additional 90,000 students in communities in December.

Jordan hosts the second-largest number of refugees per capita worldwide. As of January 2024, some 730,000 refugees were registered with UNHCR, 81 per cent of whom were living within communities and 19 per cent in the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps.

According to official figures, Jordan is home to around 1.3 million Syrians, including nearly 660,000 refugees registered at UNHCR, out of more than 5 million Syrian refugees in Jordan and neighbouring countries.

In December, WFP Jordan said it launched its first joint pilot with the Agriculture Credit Corporation to increase farmers' access to finance for climate-resilient agricultural practices, under which it had provided climate-smart agriculture workshops to around 200 smallholder farmers and MSMEs participants in the agri-food sector from Jerash and Mafraq governorates.

The programme said it continued providing technical support to Jordan's Food Security Council, saying it developed a monitoring and evaluation matrix in December to track progress on food security in Jordan as part of the National Food Security Indicator Improvement Plan.