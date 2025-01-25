Coastal Marine Laboratory Inaugurated To Strengthen Scientific Research In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Technological University of Panama (UTP), in collaboration with the Center for Multidisciplinary Studies in Science, Engineering and (Cemcit AIP) and the National Secretariat of Science, and Innovation (Senacyt), inaugurated a laboratory specialized in the study of hydrodynamics and quality of marine waters in Panama.

The Coastal Marine Laboratory, located in the Research and Innovation Laboratories building of the Dr. Víctor Levi Sasso Metropolitan Campus, is an initiative that seeks to consolidate the country's marine-coastal research, according to Cemcit AIP.

This space was created thanks to the efforts led by Drs. Gisselle Guerra and Kathia Broce, researchers at the Hydraulic and Hydrotechnical Research Centre (CIHH-UTP). Both specialists have worked in coastal zone research since 2013, achieving the adaptation of the laboratory through the Senacyt 2022 Public Research Calls.

The laboratory has state-of-the-art equipment, such as seawater velocity meters, probes with pressure and salinity sensors to characterize water columns, spectrophotometers and drones to capture georeferenced images of coastal areas. These resources allow for advanced analyses in physical and chemical oceanography.

“Today we celebrate science, research and international collaboration. This space will allow us to understand coastal ecosystems in a deeper way, strengthen research at UTP and contribute to public policies in Panama,” said Dr. Gisselle Guerra during the inauguration.

The Coastal Marine Laboratory already hosts several projects focused on critical environmental challenges. These include:





Diagnosis of coastal zones to report indicators of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14: Life Below Water

Estimating erosion on the Panamanian Pacific coastline

The evaluation of salinity and water quality in sources for human consumption Analysis of the limits of saline intrusion in estuaries of the Panama Bay Wetland



These projects, funded by Senacyt and managed by Cemcit AIP, seek to generate reliable data and scientific solutions to problems of local and international interest.

Dr. Kathia Broce stressed the importance of the laboratory in meeting SDG 14: Life Below Water.“Here we will be able to analyze phenomena such as the acidification of coastal waters and harmful algal blooms, among other environmental challenges that affect both Panama and the rest of the world,” she said.