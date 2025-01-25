Food Industries Chamber Discusses Salt Export Challenges With Relevant Authorities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Food Industries Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries convened a productive meeting with salt producers and packers from the Diverse Food Products Division. Chaired by Mohamed Saleh Bashanfer, a board member of the Chamber and Chairman of the Division, the meeting aimed to address the challenges faced by companies in the export sector and the evolving dynamics.

At the outset of the meeting, Bashanfer listened to the concerns of the salt producers and packers regarding the certification process for exporting industrial salt (non-food grade). These producers sought clarification on the issuance of product suitability certificates by the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA), a requirement mandated by the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority and the Egyptian Mining Company for export approvals. Specific queries included concerns over analysis procedures, withdrawal rates, and the validity period of certificates under health supervision for export shipments.

The Division Chairman assured the attendees that the Chamber is committed to resolving these issues by engaging directly with relevant authorities such as the NFSA, the Egyptian General Authority for Mineral Resources, and the Egyptian Mining and Quarrying Company.

Maisa Hamza, the Executive Director of the Chamber, highlighted that the Chamber will engage with the Customs Committee of the Federation of Egyptian Industries to address the classification of food salt and explore the possibility of adding a customs item specifically for non-food industrial salt.

Hamza further announced that the Chamber, in collaboration with the Export Council for Food Industries, plans to host a comprehensive seminar with the NFSA to discuss feedback on the implementation of procedures for issuing export certificates. The seminar will also explore the“release under reservation” system for the transport and storage of incoming shipments.

Ashraf Sami, General Director of Export Control at the NFSA, shared the authority's efforts to ensure smooth exports, noting that no food shipments have been delayed so far, thanks to the timely issuance of suitability certificates. He explained that factories undergo three stages of compliance, each with distinct inspection checklists, such as regularization, qualification, and accreditation phases.

Sami also discussed the authority's sampling procedures, which are based on a risk assessment system considering factory compliance levels, past performance, and product characteristics. Random sampling may reach up to 20% of total shipments, depending on the identified risks.

Sami further elaborated on the analysis timeline, stating that samples are tested within a maximum of four working days using rapid testing methods to detect potential contaminants. He also revealed that certificates of suitability are valid for two months, contingent on the product's risk level and contaminant nature. Additionally, he announced the forthcoming launch of an electronic service platform, designed to streamline procedures by allowing factories to submit requests and print certificates online.