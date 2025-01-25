Michigan Passes 19 New Laws To Combat Online Predators, As Skyll Rolls Out Child Safety Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michigan has passed 19 new laws to combat child exploitation, including House Bills 5887 and 5888, which criminalize sextortion and establish sentencing guidelines, and Act No. 263, which creates the School Safety and Mental Commission. This newly established commission is tasked with reducing youth suicides, expanding mental health resources, and educating children on critical issues, including digital safety and the risks of online exploitation.Skyll , a U.S.-based leader in children's online safety, has joined forces with the Safe Surfin' Foundation ( ) to provide the public with innovative tools to combat digital threats. The urgency of these efforts is tragically emphasized by the story of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, who died by suicide after falling victim to a sextortion scheme. His case underscores a staggering 1,000% rise in sextortion reports over the past 18 months.West Virginia and Virginia have implemented similar measures. West Virginia's Senate Bill 466 mandates social media safety education for grades 3–12, while Virginia's Senate Bill 905 proposes comparable frameworks. These efforts have been championed by Sheriff Mike Brown, who commanded one of the first ten Congressionally funded Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces and remains the longest-serving Task Force administrator in its history. Sheriff Brown and the Safe Surfin' Foundation have long advocated for tools and policies to empower children against online threats.Skyll is launching two groundbreaking tools to address these challenges: Movie Game uses immersive, scenario-based storytelling to teach children how to respond to sextortion, cyberbullying, and predatory behavior. Deputy, an AI-powered platform described as a“911 for the internet,” enables rapid reporting of online threats, facilitates removal of explicit content, and integrates Sixth Sense technology to detect distress signals in children.“At Skyll, we're focused on educating and protecting kids in a way that truly makes a difference,” said Graeme Page, CEO and co-founder of Skyll.“Our goal is to take the intent behind policies and law enforcement efforts and turn it into real, practical tools that reach children where it matters most. If we can help save lives and give kids the skills to navigate the digital world safely, then we've done our job.”Deputy is slated to be unveiled at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Conference in Washington, D.C. on February 3.At the federal level, the Take It Down Act seeks to criminalize and ensure swift removal of non-consensual explicit images, including deepfakes. This aligns with Melania Trump's former Be Best campaign, which demonstrated a visionary focus on children's safety, cyberbullying prevention, and digital well-being. Her initiative anticipated many of the challenges that have since intensified in today's increasingly complex online environment. These efforts reflect a growing synergy between legislation, education, and technology, with Skyll and the Safe Surfin' Foundation leading the charge to transform policy into actionable solutions that protect children in the digital world.

