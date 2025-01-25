(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An aerial reconnaissance unit of the 425th Skala Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has destroyed a Russian flag in the Pokrovsk sector using a drone.

The Khortytsia Group of Forces announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Khortytsky_wind/4459" data-width="100%"></script>

"Recently, the occupiers decided to hang their tricolor rag on a slope near Pokrovsk. An aerial reconnaissance unit of the Skala Assault Regiment noticed this and did not appreciate such a move by the enemy. They used a drone to inflict damage, and the occupying country's flag was eliminated -- it flew in different directions," the report stated.