Ukrainian Forces Use Drone To Destroy Russian Flag On Pokrovsk Axis
Date
1/25/2025 9:13:39 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An aerial reconnaissance unit of the 425th Skala Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has destroyed a Russian flag in the Pokrovsk sector using a drone.
The Khortytsia Group of Forces announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Khortytsky_wind/4459" data-width="100%"></script>
"Recently, the occupiers decided to hang their tricolor rag on a slope near Pokrovsk. An aerial reconnaissance unit of the Skala Assault Regiment noticed this and did not appreciate such a move by the enemy. They used a drone to inflict damage, and the occupying country's flag was eliminated -- it flew in different directions," the report stated.
