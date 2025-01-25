Happy Republic Day 2025 Wishes: 50+ Messages, Images, Gifs, Whatsapp, Facebook Status To Share On 76Th Gantantra Diwas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Republic Day 2025 wishes: India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, 26th January 2025. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the of India on 26 January 1950.

While India gained independence in 1947 , it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. With the adoption of the Constitution, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and state.

This Republic Day, send heartfelt wishes to your friends, family, colleagues, clients, and customers to inspire gratitude and celebrate this special occasion.

1. May the sacrifices of our heroes never be in vain. Let's pray for a better India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!

2. While working towards the economic advancement of our country, let's take a moment time to remember the many heroes who sacrifice for our nation. Happy Republic Day 2025!

3. This Ganatantra Diwas, let us pledge to build a brighter future for our country

4. May we always abide by the principals enshrined in our Constitution - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Happy 76th Republic Day!

5. Let us not forget the rich heritage of India and take pride for the country we live in. Happy Republic Day 2025!

6. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Republic Day. Let us make pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils.

7. May this 26th January provides you with an opportunity to serve your country in every possible way

8. With freedom in our thoughts and strength in our words, let's celebrate the country on its 76th Republic Day