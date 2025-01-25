Ukraine, Moldova Sign Agreement On Mutual Recognition Of Diplomas, Academic Degrees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popsoi have signed an agreement to mutually recognize diplomas and academic degrees, simplifying educational and professional mobility between the two countries.

Lisovyi announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainian diplomas and academic degrees will now be recognized in Moldova, and Moldovan educational documents will likewise be recognized in Ukraine under a simplified procedure," Lisovyi stated. "This opens up new opportunities for professional and educational mobility between our countries."

Shmyhal, Sandu discuss economic cooperation and countering Russia's hybrid threats

The agreement covers the mutual recognition of academic degrees, facilitating academic mobility; employment opportunities for individuals educated in either country; and recognition of teacher qualifications and length of service during employment in both Moldova and Ukraine.

Lisovyi noted that the agreement represents an important step in strengthening relations between Ukraine and Moldova.