Nasir Sogami for Budgam?-NC Leadership Reaches Out To Ruhullah

By Nida Sadiq

Srinagar- Amid increasing speculation that National will be fielding Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Omar Abdullah, for the upcoming Budgam bypolls, Wani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary met Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi at his residence.

The meeting took place at a time when serious differences seem to have emerged between NC and Ruhullah Mehdi after the latter staged a protest outside CM Omar Abdullah's residence over the issue of the reservation policy.

Sources indicate that Ruhullah, who has represented the Budgam segment thrice in the Assembly, is not averse to the fielding of Wani from the Budgam seat.

“We visited Aga Ruhullah at his home for a cup of tea,” Choudhary told reporters, after the meeting. “I am proud to meet Aga Ruhullah, who is both a political leader and a religious cleric.”

The Budgam Assembly seat became vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to keep the Ganderbal seat, following his victories in both Budgam and Ganderbal during the last assembly elections.

Choudhary congratulated the people of Budgam for having a Vande Bharat station, highlighting that the new train services would boost tourism in the region.