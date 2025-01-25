Veteran Filipino Actress Gloria Romero Dies At 91

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Veteran Filipino Gloria Romero, a beloved icon of Philippine cinema, has passed away at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday, January 25.

With a career spanning nearly 80 years, Romero was a pillar of the Philippine industry, celebrated for her award-winning performances and lasting impact on both film and television.

Her death was first announced by her niece, actress Lovely Rivero II, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, accompanied by photos of the legendary star. In her post, Rivero wrote,“Rest well, our Movie Queen, Tita GLORIA ROMERO. Praying for the repose of your soul & for strength for Maritess Gutierrez, Chris & the whole family during this very difficult time."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Facebook/Lovely Rivero

Romero's daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, later confirmed to Philippine media that her mother "passed away peacefully".

In a post of her own, that Gutierrez expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support, prayers, and condolences, saying,“She will surely be missed dearly," Philippine media reported.

The family has arranged for Romero's wake to be held at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City. To give the public an opportunity to pay their respects, a public viewing will be held on January 27 and 28, from 9am to 1pm at the Arlington Memorial Chapel.

Tribute from actors, fans

Tributes poured in from actors, fans, media networks, and channels, all sharing nostalgic memories that celebrated her extraordinary contributions to cinema and the lasting impact she had on the hearts of her audience.

In a post on social media platform X, Filipino actor Barbie Forteza shared a touching tribute to Gloria Romero. She expressed her sorrow, writing, "This is so heartbreaking."

Forteza also shared a touching message in Tagalog: "Buong buhay ko pong ipagmamalaki na nakatrabaho ko po kayo," which translates to, "I will proudly say for the rest of my life that I had the honour of working with you."

"Rest in paradise, Ms Gloria Romero," she added.

Photo: X/Barbie Forteza

Barbie Forteza and Gloria Romero worked in iconic TV shows such as Ikaw na Perfect (2017) and Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko (2017).

Many expressed deep gratitude for her iconic performances, reminiscing about the joy and inspiration she brought into their lives through her unforgettable roles.

One of Romero's final public appearances was a special tribute to her life and career in celebration of her 90th birthday in February 2024. The event was attended by friends, fellow actors, and many luminaries of Philippine cinema who gathered to honour her legacy.

Who is Gloria Romero?

Gloria Romero was a legendary Filipino actress whose career in the Philippine film industry spanned nearly 80 years.

Born Gloria Anne Borrego Galla, she began her acting journey in the 1940s at the age of 16 as a background actor-what is commonly referred to in the Philippines as an "extra." This humble start laid the foundation for her rise to superstardom.

Romero's breakthrough role came in 1952 with the film Madame X, but it was her performance in Dalagang Ilocana (1954) that truly launched her into stardom, earning her the prestigious Famas Award for Best Actress.

It marked the start of an illustrious career that saw her star in over 250 films and TV productions. Other standout films include Condemned, Nagbabagang Luha, Tanging Yaman, and Rainbow's Sunset.

Romero was known as the 'Queen of Philippine Cinema' - a title she earned through her dedication and remarkable body of work. She received numerous accolades throughout her career, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards from organisations like Famas, the Film Academy of the Philippines, and the Gawad Urian Awards.