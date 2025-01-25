DPH Confirms Season's First Pediatric Influenza-Related Death In South Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) :

Jan. 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Public (DPH) announced today that the state has suffered its first flu-related death of the season.

“We regret having to report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DPH's director of the Health Programs Branch .“We've seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations. It's critical that everyone in South Carolina get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for other respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

DPH recommends that you talk with your and your child's provider about which vaccines are appropriate for you and your family.

While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season began Sept. 29, 2024. DPH provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday.

The best protection against the illness is the flu shot. DPH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for the body to build up protection after getting the flu vaccine, so it's important to get vaccinated soon to prevent more illnesses since flu has already spread widely in South Carolina and other states. The active flu season coincides with ongoing cases of other respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and RSV. The same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 also protect against the flu: vaccination, masks, and frequent handwashing. Staying away from others while sick is very important and prevents spread in our communities.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DPH health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces. Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccination. For those who have not received recommended vaccines for the respiratory illnesses, getting multiple vaccines at the same time is safe and effective.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine for 2024-2025 is now available and recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older. The flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines can be obtained at a retail pharmacy, health care provider or DPH health department . The COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time.

Flu vaccines offered at DPH health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to the DPH website to find the nearest location.

In addition, there are treatments available that can decrease the duration and severity of flu symptoms, but they are most effective when started as soon as symptoms begin, or a person knows they have been exposed to the flu. Calling your medical provider as soon as possible after exposure will let them determine if these treatments are right for you.

More information about preventing the flu is available at DPH's flu webpage . Also, monitor respiratory illness activity in our state by following the Flu Watch and the Respiratory Disease Watch , which are updated every Wednesday.

