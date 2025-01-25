DPIIT Ties-Up With Shahi Group Subsidiary To Launch Incubation Programs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 25 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has forged a collaborative partnership with Bhaane Group, a subsidiary of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd.

The initiative, announced in a press statement on Friday, aims to establish comprehensive incubation programs designed to nurture emerging entrepreneurs and facilitate their integration into international business landscapes.

The partnership leverages Bhaane Group's extensive expertise as an apparel to provide selected startups with critical insights and operational guidance.

This collaborative approach seeks to offer holistic support, enabling nascent businesses to comprehend the complexities of global markets and successfully navigate their entrepreneurial journey.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, emphasized the broader strategic implications of this collaboration, underscoring its potential to cultivate a robust entrepreneurial environment and reinforce India's manufacturing sector.

By connecting startups with established entities like Bhaane Group, the initiative aims to stimulate innovation and position Indian businesses for global success.

Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder, Bhaane Group, highlighted the growing international interest in Indian startups, particularly within the South Asian market.

Aligning closely with the government's Start Up India initiative, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting innovation and enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian entrepreneurial ventures.

(KNN Bureau)