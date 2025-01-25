President Al-Sisi Invites Cypriot Counterpart To Egypt Energy Show

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to attend the Egypt Show (EGYPES) in February. The invitation was delivered by Egypt's of and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, during a meeting with President Christodoulides in Nicosia on Saturday.

The meeting follows the 10th Tripartite Cooperation Summit between Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece held in Cairo earlier this month, which focused on strengthening natural cooperation. Significant agreements are expected to be signed at EGYPES to develop the“Cronos” and“Aphrodite” gas fields in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone. These agreements will link the fields to Egyptian facilities, accelerating natural gas production and ensuring its delivery to local and international markets through Egypt's processing, transportation, and liquefaction infrastructure.

President Christodoulides accepted the invitation and expressed his anticipation for attending EGYPES to witness the signing of the agreements. He is optimistic about the upcoming implementation of these projects with Egypt, highlighting their significance for economic integration and energy security between the two nations.

This cooperation aligns with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy, built on six key pillars. These include maximising the value of petroleum resources through the use of Egyptian infrastructure, such as refineries, petrochemical complexes, transportation networks, and processing and liquefaction plants. The strategy also prioritises regional cooperation to attract investment and foster economic integration between Egypt and its neighbours.