In Republic Day 2025 Speech, President Droupadi Murmu Pushes For 'One Nation One Election' 'Prevents Policy Paralysis'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu said on January 25 that the 'One Nation One Election' proposal promises to redefine good governance in the country by preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating burdens on the state.

“Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision. Another measure that promises to redefine the terms of good governance is the Bill introduced in Parliament to synchronise election schedules in the country,” In her address to the nation ahead of the 76th Republic Day ," President Murmu said in her address to the nation ahead of the 76th Republic Day.

"The 'One Nation One Election ' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits," she said.

In December last year, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred One Nation One Election bills to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after a fiery debate in which the opposition termed the move "dictatorial." The bills pave way for simultaneous elections in the country.

76th Republic Day

India is set to showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage and display a symbolic confluence of 'virasat' and 'vikas' on Kartavya Path in New Delhi to mark the 76th Republic Day on January 26 when the nation will also commemorate the platinum jubilee of the enactment of the Constitution.

The President also emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to "eliminate remnants of a colonial mindset that have lingered in the country for decades" and cited the replacement of the British-era criminal laws with three new modern laws. "We have been witnessing concerted efforts to change that mindset. Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision," she said.