A five-year-old child sustained injuries during a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region on January 25.

"As of 12:20, damage to three apartment buildings, including 18 apartments, was recorded across two districts in the region. Thirteen cars were also damaged," the police report stated.

The attack also caused a fire at an enterprise, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel.

The injured child was hospitalized, but their life and health are not in danger, according to the police.

Authorities have opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, addressing war crimes.