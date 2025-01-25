Mumbai News: Your Auto, Taxi And Bus Rides To Cost More As Fares Hiked - Check New Rates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Mumbai, autorickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares are set to rise from next month. The authority has approved an increase of ₹3 in the basic fare of the two public transport modes.

The revised rates will apply from February 1 in Mumbai and its surrounding metropolitan region, and only to CNG-run taxis and autorickshaws.

The new basic fare for autorickshaws will be ₹26 instead of ₹23, while it will rise to ₹31 from the current ₹28 for black-and-yellow taxis, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) said in a statement.

The fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will start at ₹48 instead of the current ₹40 for the first 1.5 kilometres, the statement added.

The MMRTA's decision was approved in a meeting held on Thursday.

The new fares can be charged only after meters are recalibrated, the MMRTA also said.

Khatua panel formula

The MMRTA, chaired by transport secretary Sanjay Sethi, has revised the fare of taxis and autorickshaws plying in the MMR after more than two years. The previous fare hike was in September 2022.

"The fare hike will only apply to taxis and auto rickshaws with meters adjusted to the new rates," the statement said.

As per the statement, on March 9, 2020, the Maharashtra government adopted a formula derived by the BC Khatua panel for the fare revision of taxis and autorickshaws in the state. The panel was set up on October 10, 2016.