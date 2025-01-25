Zelensky declares he could talk to Putin

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated a willingness to engage in direct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, provided US President Donald offers Ukraine strong security guarantees. In an interview with Bloomberg at the Davos summit, Zelensky clarified that he wants assurances of Ukraine's security before pursuing negotiations with Putin.



Previously, Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with after the annexation of several Ukrainian regions by Russia in 2022, a law that remains in place. However, Zelensky now suggests that the conditions for talks could change if security commitments from the US are met.



This shift follows remarks from Putin last year, stating that negotiations could only occur if Zelensky held a legitimate election, which was postponed due to martial law. Meanwhile, Trump expressed readiness to meet with Putin anytime for discussions, a sentiment that Russia has acknowledged positively, emphasizing the need for respectful dialogue to avoid global conflict.



