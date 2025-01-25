Musk faces backlash from ADL for social media post containing Nazi puns

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for a social post containing Nazi puns, which the organization condemned as trivializing the Holocaust. The controversy started after Musk made a straight-armed gesture at Trump’s inauguration, sparking accusations of a Nazi salute. Musk dismissed the criticism, blaming "radical leftists," and later posted a satirical message with references to Nazi figures like Hess, Goebbels, and Goering.



The ADL strongly criticized the joke, arguing that it minimized the atrocities of the Holocaust and insulted the memory of its victims. Although the group had initially defended Musk’s earlier actions, claiming his gesture was awkward rather than malicious, it reaffirmed that making light of the Holocaust was offensive.



Musk, who has visited Israel and the Auschwitz concentration camp in recent months, continued to defend himself online.



