US Judge appends Trump’s birthright citizenship command

(MENAFN) A judge in Seattle, John Coughenour, has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship. The judge called the order “blatantly unconstitutional” and suspended it for two weeks.



Trump signed the order on January 20, seeking to prevent children born in the U.S. from obtaining citizenship if neither parent is a U.S. or permanent resident. This move sparked significant backlash, with over 20 Democratic-led states, along with the District of Columbia and San Francisco, filing lawsuits, claiming the order violates the U.S. Constitution. Civil rights groups, such as the ACLU, also joined the legal battle.



During the court hearing, Judge Coughenour repeatedly questioned the legality of Trump’s order, emphasizing its unconstitutional nature. The Justice Department has stated it will vigorously defend the executive order and plans to present a full legal argument in court.



The ruling is part of Trump’s broader "America First" agenda, focusing on cracking down on illegal immigration and organized crime. Trump has also taken steps to increase border security and combat drug cartels.



