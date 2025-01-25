NDTV Reports 34 Pc Revenue Growth In Q3 FY25

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Leading NDTV on Saturday reported an impressive 34 per cent increase in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024-2025, compared to the same quarter last year, and a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter.

The strong revenue performance was driven by increased advertising revenue, and the success of high-profile events and digital initiatives, according to the company.

During the quarter, NDTV made significant strides in expanding its content offerings and global reach with the launch of NDTV World, a global news designed to serve the diverse diaspora around the globe.

“Q3 was a pivotal quarter for NDTV as we continued to build our global presence with initiatives like the NDTV World Summit and the launch of NDTV World,” said Sanjay Pugalia, Executive Director and Editor in Chief, NDTV.

“While short-term profit was impacted by strategic investments, we are confident these efforts will drive substantial growth in the future,” Pugalia added.

With the continued investments in creating new IPs, expanding its global distribution footprint, and scaling its digital and television operations, the Company witnessed an impact on the profit.

However, these investments are expected to generate significant returns in future as NDTV continues to build its global presence and diversify its revenue streams, said the company.

The platform offers high-quality news, in-depth analysis, and programming tailored to global audiences, while bringing an Asian and Indian perspective to international markets.