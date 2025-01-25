Media reports hackers claiming ChatGPT assault aimed at Ukrainian army

(MENAFN) A group of hackers has reportedly taken credit for a significant disruption of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, which faced a widespread operational failure on Thursday. The hackers, allegedly from the Russian group 22c, claimed the attack was in retaliation for the use of ChatGPT by the Ukrainian military. The hackers assert that the Ukrainian forces were using the chatbot to process satellite images and track Russian troops.



The outage caused users to encounter a "bad gateway error," with access issues lasting several hours. OpenAI acknowledged the problem, stating that it was investigating the elevated error rates and later implemented a fix. The 22c group, along with a hacker named PalachPro, allegedly targeted the chatbot for its association with Ukrainian military activities. However, neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially commented on the claims.



Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to face scrutiny and controversy, including recent claims against its founder Sam Altman and the mysterious death of a whistleblower associated with the company.



