Estonia advances legislation that forces religious organizations to sever ties with ROC

(MENAFN) Estonia's is advancing legislation that could force religious organizations, including the Estonian Orthodox Church (EOC), to sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). The amendment, proposed by Interior Lauri Laanemets, has been submitted to parliament and, if passed, will require religious groups to realign their structures and activities within two months. The bill aims to prevent foreign influence from organizations like the ROC, which Estonia views as a tool for Russian influence, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



The legislation stipulates that religious organizations must not be led by foreign entities whose activities pose a threat to Estonia's security or public order, such as supporting military aggression or terrorism. Laanemets described the ROC as a significant Russian influence in Estonia, which he believes needs to be curtailed. This move follows previous threats to close Orthodox monasteries that did not cut ties with the ROC. Russia has condemned the measures as infringements on religious freedom and an act of discrimination against Orthodox believers.



