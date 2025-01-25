Trump bodyguard gets appointed as head of US Secret Service

(MENAFN) President Donald has appointed Sean Curran, his former bodyguard and head of his Secret Service detail during his campaign, as the new director of the US Secret Service (USSS). Curran gained national attention for his heroic actions during a 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he helped shield the president from gunfire. Trump praised Curran as a “Great Patriot” on his Truth Social platform, highlighting his bravery and loyalty.



Curran, who started his Secret Service career in 2001, served as the special agent in charge of Trump's security detail for four years, overseeing over 80 agents. Despite not having experience in managerial roles at the USSS headquarters, Curran is highly respected for his skills as an agent. The appointment follows recommendations from bipartisan commissions earlier this year suggesting the next president appoint someone from outside the agency to lead the USSS. However, unlike other top positions, the USSS director does not require Senate confirmation.



Curran replaces Ron Rowe, who had been acting director since July after Kimberly Cheatle resigned due to controversy over security lapses during the Butler attack. Investigations revealed failures in coordinating security during the rally, leading to disciplinary actions within the agency.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128355