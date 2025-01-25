Italian media reports Trump to take out 20,000 US troops from Europe

(MENAFN) US President Donald is reportedly considering a reduction of 20% in the number of US stationed in Europe, a move that would decrease the current presence from 100,000 to 80,000 personnel, according to Italian news agency ANSA. The decision comes as Trump reassesses Washington's military commitments to the continent.



Trump has consistently expressed a desire to downsize the US military presence during talks with European leaders, and sources suggest he also wants European countries to contribute financially to the costs of US troops stationed in Europe, arguing that their presence serves as a deterrent.



Earlier this month, Trump called on NATO members to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP, far exceeding the current 2% target. He also criticized the EU's financial contributions to Ukraine, claiming that the US has already spent $200 billion more than Europe on the conflict.



French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz both acknowledged the challenges Trump’s presidency presents for the EU, emphasizing the need for Europe to strengthen its unity and sovereignty.



