Russia plans on opening three additional embassies in Africa

1/25/2025 6:31:23 AM

(MENAFN) Russia is set to open three new embassies in Africa, marking a significant expansion of its diplomatic presence on the continent. The new missions will be established in Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan, as confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The decrees for these embassies were signed in December, with the official openings expected soon.

This move follows the establishment of Russian embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea in 2023. Zakharova also highlighted that the embassies in Niger and Sierra Leone are reviving diplomatic operations that were halted in 1992 due to financial constraints. South Sudan, which became independent in 2011, will be home to Russia’s first diplomatic mission.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the embassy in Niger, specifically in Niamey, will soon resume operations, while Sierra Leone’s representation is currently managed through Russia’s embassy in Guinea. This expansion aligns with Russia’s broader strategy to increase its diplomatic influence in Africa, as outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

