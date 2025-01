ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Seek Urgent Form Recovery At Home Against Mohammedan SC

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will host Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Mumbai Arena here on Sunday. The hosts have currently dropped out of the spots, as they are placed seventh on the table with 24 points from 16 matches, and will aim to enter back into the top six with a positive outcome.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, sit at the bottom with 11 points from 16 games. While the Islanders have struggled in recent home fixtures, Mohammedan SC are unbeaten in their last four outings, making this an important fixture for both teams.

The Islanders have consecutive 0-3 defeats at home, marking their first consecutive multi-goal losses at home since 2019. Despite this, the side will look to bounce back and complete its first league double of the season after defeating Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Mohammedan SC have won once and drawn thrice in their previous four matches amid displaying significant improvement in defence, with three clean sheets in this run, including two on the road. They boast one of the most efficient defences in January, allowing opponents a shot conversion rate of only 3.9% this month. These are clear signs that the team has gradually begun finding their groove in their debut season in the competition, and Mumbai City FC must be aware that they could have a challenging time unlocking the Mohammedan SC backline.

The Islanders have been arguably too reliant on Nikolaos Karelis, as the striker has scored nine of their 19 goals so far. The next best in this tally are RFYC graduate Nathan Rodrigues, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Yoell van Nieff, each of whom have netted twice. Mirjalol Kasimov and Lalremsanga Fanai are Mohammedan SC's top scorers with two strikes each.

Despite having the second-lowest expected goals against (xGA) this Indian Super League (ISL) season (15.18), Mumbai City FC have given away 22 goals, the highest differential (6.82) in the league. Mohammedan SC will look to exploit this weakness, though the Kolkata-based side has scored the least number of times (8) in the league thus far.

The Islanders have completed 5646 passes in their 16 matches so far, the fourth-best in the league after Bengaluru FC (5722), Kerala Blasters FC (5665), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (5660). However, they might have to instil more dynamism in their frontline to cause a threat to Mohammedan SC's defensive organisation.

Mohammedan SC have the second-poorest aerial duel success rate (43.9%) and have conceded seven headed goals this season, tied for the most in the league. They will have to bolster their backline as Mumbai City FC could look to pounce upon this weakness by delivering lateral balls to Karelis.

Mohammedan SC have won twice this season, and interestingly both these victories have come on the road against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City FC will have their eye out on not conceding even an inch to Mohammedan SC, as the latter had sparked a remarkable comeback to score twice in the added time of the second half against the Marina Machans in their preceding encounter, where they fought back to win a point.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said that his side needs to fight to win all three points.“We need to win this game and fight for the points. Since we are playing at home, we have to be strong and do everything possible to win,” he said.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov acknowledged the strengths of Mumbai City FC.“Mumbai City FC have a very good coach, with national team players too. Their playing style is such that they look to play nice football,” he said.