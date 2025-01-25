Serbian leader claims that Ukraine closer to joining EU that Belgrade

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that Ukraine is closer to joining the European Union than Serbia or any other candidate country. During an interview on Pink TV, Vucic shared that he discussed the EU candidacy issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vucic acknowledged that while Serbia has been pursuing EU membership for a longer period, Ukraine has an advantage due to "political reasons," likely referring to the EU's support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.



Serbia became an EU candidate in 2012, but its progress has been hindered by the unresolved Kosovo issue and concerns over its close ties with Russia. In contrast, Ukraine, along with Moldova, was granted EU candidate status in 2022 following Russia's invasion. This move was seen as a political gesture against Moscow. Russia had initially been open to Ukraine’s EU aspirations but shifted its stance after the country pursued NATO membership, which Moscow opposed. Other EU candidates include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Turkey.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128321