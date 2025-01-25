Emirates Resumes Flights To Beirut And Baghdad From 1 February

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates will restart services to Beirut, Lebanon from 1 February 2025 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad in Iraq on the same day.

From February, Emirates' daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week.

From 1 April 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka and vis Dubai conveniently connects to over 140 global destinations including both Lebanon and Baghdad.

