Motor Neurone Disease Campaigner, Former AFL Champion Neale Daniher, Is 2025 Australian Of The Year

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Neale Daniher, a campaigner in the fight against motor neurone and a former champion Essendon footballer, is the 2025 Australian of the Year,

Himself a sufferer from the deadly disease Daniher, 63, who lives in Victoria, co-founded the charity FightMND, that has raised and invested more than $100 million into research to seek a cure.

Daniher was diagnosed in 2013.“Neale has lived his condition very publicly, even in the advanced stages of the disease,” a statement announcing the award said. He has also defied the usual odds in surviving with the disease for more than a decade when the average life expectancy is 27 months.

“With amazing courage and relentless drive, he's dedicated his life to helping prevent the suffering of those who'll be diagnosed in the future.”

Daniher played for Essendon between 1979 and 1990, and at 20 years old was the club's youngest ever captain. He was senior coach of Melbourne from 1998 to 2007.

He has made appearances at FightMND's regular Big Freeze event.

The Senior Australian of the Year is Brother Thomas Oliver Pickett, 84, from Western Australia, co-founder of Wheelchairs for Kids in 1996. The charity provides free adjustable wheelchairs and occupational therapy expertise for children in developing countries.

More than 60,000 custom-made wheelchairs have been given to children in more than 80 countries. The charity has more than 250 retired workshop volunteers (with an average age of 74); another more than 550 people sew covers, rugs and soft toys.

Senior Australian of the Year Brother Thomas Oliver Pickett. Mick Tsikas/AAP

“Olly also spearheaded the development of an innovative, low cost wheelchair design to World Health Organisation standards that grows as the children do – a world first,” the announcement said.

Dr Katrina Wruck. NADC Release

The Young Australian of the Year is scientist Katrina Wruck, 30, from Queensland, a Mabuigilaig and Goemulgal woman.

Based on her research she has set up a profit-for-purpose business, Nguki Kula Green Labs“which is poised to transform the consumer goods sector by harnessing the power of green chemistry, while inspiring others to step into STEM.

"Katrina's method of converting mining by-products to zeolite LTA – which can remove contaminants from water that cause hardness – will be commercialised.”

Local Heroes are Vanessa Brettell, 31, and Hannah Costello, 32, co- founders of Cafe Stepping Stone.

Local Hero's Vanessa Brettell and Hannah Costello. Mick Tsikas/AAP

The business, in two locations in the ACT,“operates as a social enterprise, employing women mostly from migrant and refugee backgrounds and others who experience significant barriers to employment”.

Their“inclusive employment practices involve targeting female workers who are the sole income earners in their households, new arrivals to Australia, those with limited English or minimal employment history, and those experiencing homelessness”.

The awards were presented by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Saturday night.