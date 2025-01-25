Schneider Electric Named The World's Most Sustainable Corporation For A Second Time



First-ever corporation to top Corporate Knights Global 100 twice

14th consecutive year in Global 100 index, 7th top 10 ranking Follows strong 2024 performance in other key ESG ratings

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of management and automation, has been named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice. Schneider Electric previously topped this annual list of the most sustainable publicly listed companies, generating annual revenues of over $1bn in 2021. This unique achievement underlines Schneider's long-standing commitment and holistic approach to delivering the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance possible.

“For many years now, sustainability has been at the heart of what Schneider Electric does. For an IMPACT company it's more than just a corporate goal, it's the driving force that shapes our business decisions and inspires our employees,” said Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Executive Officer.“This second title as the World's Most Sustainable Corporation from Corporate Knights, alongside other key ESG recognitions, is testimony to the valuable, long-term positive impact we have.”

This year, Schneider Electric's number one position reflects the company's leadership in sustainable development practices, such as the gender diversity of its executives and board directors, and its innovative solutions to facilitate energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonization. Schneider also obtained strong scores for efforts to decouple its energy consumption and carbon emissions from its business growth, and its strong investment in sustainable research and development. Corporate Knights also called out the link between executive pay incentives and Schneider Electric's sustainability performance and ESG ratings.