US Begins Mass Deportation Flights For Undocumented Migrants

Washington: The United States announced the commencement of mass deportation flights for undocumented migrants under orders from President Donald Trump.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated in a post on X, that the deportation flights have begun, and President is sending a clear and strong message to the world: If you enter the United States illegally, you will face severe consequences. Images were released showing migrants in restraints boarding military aircraft in preparation for their deportation.



Meanwhile, Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) confirmed in a statement that two US military C-17 Globemaster planes had arrived in Guatemala. The first plane carried 79 deportees, including 31 women and 48 men, while the second carried an unspecified number of individuals.

President Trump pledged during his election campaign to launch a large-scale crackdown on undocumented migrants, reiterating his commitment to fulfilling this promise during his second term.

Earlier this week, Trump declared a "national emergency" at southern border with Mexico and deployed military forces to bolster security. The White House has described this operation as "the largest mass deportation in history."