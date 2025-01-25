عربي


Security Forces Eliminate Three Militants In Khyber's Tirah Valley

1/25/2025 5:07:43 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces neutralized three high-profile militants in a clash in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, while one injured militant managed to escape.

According to sources, the exchange of fire occurred near Salar Chowk in the Malikdin Khel area of the valley. The deceased included Jamaat
    Ahrar commander Aziz Rehman, alias Qari Ismail, and deputy commander Mukhlis.

    Security forces retrieved the bodies of the three militants and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing injured militant.

    Meanwhile, in Bajaur, security forces targeted and destroyed multiple militant hideouts in Tehsil Wara Mamund. The hideouts were hit using helicopter gunships, inflicting significant damage. However, details regarding potential casualties among the militants remain unconfirmed.

Tribal News Network

