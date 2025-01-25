Mumbai News: Massive 14.9% Hike In MSRTC Bus Fare, New Rates Effective Today Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Maharashtra State Road Corporation (MSRTC), Mumbai, has received approval for a 14.95 per cent hike in state transport service fares.

“The State Transport Authority directed that this fare increase will come into effect from January 25, 2025 (post-midnight of January 24, 2025),” the Maharashtra said.

The rates were hiked as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee, news agency ANI reported. Following the hike, travelling by MSRTC buses will have to pay more for their journeys.

According to Pune, the revised fares will lead to noticeable increases for certain popular routes. For example: "The e-Shivneri bus fare from Pune's Swargate depot to Mumbai's Dadar, currently ₹535, is likely to rise to ₹615. The semi-luxury Shivshahi bus fare from Swargate to Solapur, currently ₹555, is expected to increase to ₹638."

Despite the fare hike, the MSRTC has committed to continuing discounts for certain groups:

1. Senior Citizens: A 50% discount on ticket prices remains in effect.

2. Women Passengers: They also continue to enjoy a 50% concession.

The fare increase will be applicable to all routes operated by MSRTC , which has a massive fleet of 15,000 buses. These buses transport around 55 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the largest bus networks in India.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA ) approved a ₹3 increase in the base fare for both auto rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis.

This means auto-rickshaw fares will rise from ₹23 to ₹26 , while taxi base fares will increase from ₹28 to ₹31, news agency ANI reported.