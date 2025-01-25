Khushi Kapoor's Video With Alleged Boyfriend Vedang Raina Leaves Social Media Buzzing 'She Looks Uncomfortable...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) While Khushi Kapoor's love life has always been the centre of attention on the Internet, this time, her choice of heels intrigued social users.

In a recent on Instagram, Khushi was seen waiting for a lift in a hotel lobby with her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina.

As the paparazzi continued to click them together, at one point, a clearly irritated Vedang asked them to join in.

But the netizen's attention was glued to Khushi Kapoor's sky-high heels. Her heels were so high that the Jigra-fame Vedang Raina looked shorter than her.

While netizens were in awe of her boyfriend for not feeling insecure, some wondered why she needed such high heels, considering that she is already very tall.

“She is already tall y so much heeels (sic),” a user said.

“Itni high heels kyun pehnni h jb bf he chhota lgne lg jaae, (Why is she wearing such high heels that her boyfriend starts looking short)” another user said.

“Is High heels needed for that actress with that height,” a user asked.

“He's so secure with her wearing heels. A MAN,” a user lauded Vedang.

“She is herself so uncomfortable in those heels,” a user remarked.

“Lambai bahut hai inki Amitabh Bachchan ji types,” a user quipped, comparing Khushi Kapoor's height to Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

“Not gonna compromise with heels to make the height even,” a user said.