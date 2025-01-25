From Anmol Bishnoi To Nirav Modi - 7 Fugitives Wanted In India As Tahahwwur Rana To Be Extradited

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Supreme Court greenlit the extradition of terror convict Tahahwwur Hussain Rana to India on Saturday.

“India will get more information and evidence of the involvement of some of the Pakistani people - including the Pakistan security apparatus - by extraditing Tahawwur Rana. David Headley has given such revelation and evidence in Mumbai court and also produced the email correspondence showing the links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan ISI officers,” advocate Ujjwal Nikam - the public prosecutor for the case in Mumbai - told ANI.

The verdict has also prompted calls for other fugitive offenders to be brought back to India - including Nirav Modi, Dawood Ibrahmin and Tiger Memon. Indian authorities are currently involved in several extradition battles across various countries for crimes ranging from terrorism to economic offenses.

Arsh Dalla

The gangster-turned-terrorist is a designated terrorist who currently lives in Canada. He is believed to be the de-facto leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and remains wanted in India over 50 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and terrorism. Arshdeep Singh Gill or 'Arsh Dalla' was deemed a 'individual terrorist' in 2023 and a a Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2022. He is believed to be a close aide of slain Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and reportedly remains in touch with Pakistani spy agency ISI. Extradition efforts were ramped up following his arrest in October 2024. However Dalla secured bail in December.

Anmol Bishnoi

The younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is wanted in connection with some high-profile crimes including the murder of Baba Siddique. A lookout circular was issued against him in April after Bishnoi laimed responsibility for the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence. The National Investigation Agency had also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. A Mumbai Police official said in November that they had sent a proposal for his extradition after US authorities informed them about his presence in their country.