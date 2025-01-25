Cooling Fabrics Market Analysis Of The Competitive Landscape Comprise The Next Big Thing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cooling Fabrics Insights

The increasing demand for sportswear and protective wear, along with the growing popularity of cooling fabrics, fuels market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled“Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Synthetic and Natural), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, and Others), and Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027.” The global cooling fabrics market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesDrivers:- The increasing demand for sportswear and protective wear, along with the growing popularity of cooling fabrics, fuels market growth.Restraints:- High production costs pose a challenge to market expansion.Opportunities:- Rising demand in medical and defense applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Market InsightsBy Textile Type:Knitted Fabrics:- Knitted fabrics accounted for over 40% of the market revenue in 2019 and are expected to maintain dominance through 2027. Their superior comfort, breathability, and adaptability to body shapes drive this segment's growth.Woven Fabrics:- This segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to its superior functionality and excellent physical and chemical properties.By Application:Sports Apparel:- Sports apparel dominated the market, contributing to more than 50% of the global share in 2019. Cooling fabrics enhance performance by absorbing heat and sweat, providing a cooling effect to the wearer.Lifestyle:- The lifestyle segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2027, driven by technological advancements and strategic collaborations among market players.By Region:North America:- The region led the market in 2019 with over 40% of the global share, driven by advancements in technology, R&D investments, and a wide range of end-use applications.Asia-Pacific:- The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, fueled by increased health consciousness and supportive government initiatives.Leading Market Players- Asahi Kasei Corporation- Coolcore LLC- Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.- Burlington- Hexarmor- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Polartec- Nilit- Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.These key players have been focusing on innovations and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

