30,000 Registration Forms Of Mahila Samman Yojana Found At Junk Shop: Delhi BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Delhi BJP has raised serious concerns about the alleged mishandling of confidential data from the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme announced by former Chief Arvind Kejriwal to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women in the national Capital.

The party claimed that thousands of registration forms containing sensitive information, such as PAN numbers, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and details, were found in a junk shop in the Timarpur Assembly constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly scheduled for February 5.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that approximately "30,000 such forms were retrieved from the junk shop in the Timarpur Assembly constituency."

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva questioned the ruling AAP's accountability, stating, "If Arvind Kejriwal is cheating women, he should answer. This is a violation of their privacy. If this data falls into the wrong hands, who will be responsible?"

Sachdeva also slammed the AAP for making false promises, alleging that similar schemes in Punjab did not benefit women.

"If someone uses these forms to withdraw money from bank accounts, it would lead to serious repercussions," he added.

He accused the AAP government of exploiting the personal data of women for political gain.

"Arvind Kejriwal has deceived the women of Delhi by collecting their details under the guise of the Mahila Samman Yojana. Complaints about increased digital fraud are pouring in," Sachdeva claimed.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day Sachdeva stated that the junk dealer handed over the documents to the BJP's Timarpur candidate, Surya Prakash Khatri.

The BJP has announced plans to hand over the forms to the Delhi Police and file a complaint against the AAP.

The Mahila Samman Yojana, launched by the AAP in December 2024 ahead of the election announcement, promised Rs 2,100 per month to women if the party formed the government.

The BJP's allegations come at a critical time, with just ten days remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections. The AAP has yet to issue a statement addressing the BJP's allegations.