Mamta Kulkarni Becomes Sadhvi At Mahakumbh: Check The Bollywood Actress' Journey From Underworld To Spirituality

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mamta Kulkarni at Mahakumbh: After captivating her fans with various roles in films, Mamta Kulkarni on Friday embarked on a spiritual journey by renouncing her worldly life and assumed a new identity of 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri', the Uttar Pradesh said. The who is best known for her role in 'Karan Arjun' alongside and Salman Khan, returned to India after 25 years last month.

Kulkarni first took 'sanyas' in the Kinnar Akhara and then she got a new name in the same akhara. After performing 'Pind Daan', the Kinnar Akhara performed her pattabhishek (consecration ceremony). Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri alias Tina Maa told PTI that Kulkarni performed her own 'Pind Daan' on the banks of River Ganga on Friday. Around 8 pm, she was consecrated as mahamandaleshwar amid Vedic chanting in the Kinnar Akhara.

Kulkarni joined the ranks of the revered mahamandaleshwars . It is a title given to spiritual leaders who play a vital role in religious discourse and social upliftment.

Kulkarni said in a statement that she took initiation ('deeksha') from Guru Shri Chaitanya Gagan Giri at Kupoli Ashram 23 years ago and now she was entering a new life with complete sanyas. While speaking to PTI, she said she had to face an examination for the title of mahamandaleshwar.“I was asked what did I do in 23 years. When I cleared all the examinations, I got the 'upaadhi' of mahamandaleshwar,” she said.

She said she joined the Kinnar Akhara because it was the 'madhyam maargi' (middle path).“I did not want to go back to Bollywood, so I left Bollywood 23 years ago. Now, I will independently preach Sanatan Dharma by adopting the 'madhyam maarg'. I had earlier come here for Maha Kumbh 12 years ago,” she said.