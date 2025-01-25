Reliance Industries To Establish World's Largest Data Center In Jamnagar

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Reliance Industries, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, is set to construct the world's largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This ambitious project aims to bolster India's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital infrastructure.

The data center is projected to have a capacity of three gigawatts, significantly surpassing existing facilities globally. This development aligns with Reliance's strategic focus on AI and digital services, reflecting a substantial in India's technological future.

In September 2024, Reliance and NVIDIA announced a partnership to develop AI supercomputers in India and create large language models trained on the country's diverse languages. This collaboration underscores the commitment to enhancing AI infrastructure within the nation.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani has emphasized the importance of democratizing AI access in India. He stated,"With Jio's AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices." This initiative aims to make AI applications more accessible and affordable across the country. Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, highlighted the rapid development timeline for the Jamnagar facility. He remarked,"We have already commenced building this in Jamnagar and we want to complete it true Jamnagar style, in record time, as we have always done in Jamnagar in 24 months." This ambitious timeline reflects Reliance's commitment to swiftly advancing India's AI infrastructure. Jamnagar, located approximately 300 kilometers from Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar, is already home to the world's largest oil refinery, established by Reliance in 1999. The new data center will further solidify Jamnagar's status as a critical hub for industrial and technological development in India.