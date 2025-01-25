Switzerland Caught Between EU And US On Global Corporate Tax Deal
1/25/2025 3:05:15 AM
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter told the media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that Switzerland is under pressure as the US and EU diverge on trade relations and various policy issues.
Switzerland is caught between the EU and the US with regard to corporate taxation, Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency, told the media at a press conference in Davos on Thursday. Since January, Switzerland has been applying the minimum tax rate on multinational companies put forward by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
However, Brussels is still exerting“financial pressure” on Bern to do more. While on the other side, the US will not apply the OECD minimum tax rate in accordance with President Trump's latest decision. Switzerland will have a plan to defend the interests of the Swiss economy, Keller-Sutter said.
