New ladies’ night launches at NOX in C2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays

1/25/2025 3:00:11 AM
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) The city’s hot spot to sip, unwind and party, NOX at C2 invites ladies to enjoy unlimited cocktails as well as sharing-style bites at its new ladies’ night, which now takes place every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm to 10pm.
For AED 149, ladies can enjoy free-flow cocktails from a curated selection, including pop-up spritz with Absolut Vodka, pop-up Collins with Bombay Sapphire Gin, and pop-up Tommy’s Margarita with El Jimador Blanco. For a non-alcoholic option, guests can enjoy unlimited fermented lemonades. To eat, ladies can enjoy choose two options from sharing-style bites like Edamame, Pistachio Falafel, Spring Rolls with Prawns, Beef Tacos and Crispy Chicken – all included in the price.
Keeping the atmosphere strong and the party alive till early hours of the morning, NOX’s DJ will play a fun mix of music until closing, so ladies can expect tunes and a beat to get them moving and having a great time both inside and al fresco on its newly opened terrace.
NOX at C2, City Walk welcomes guests daily from 6pm – 1am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays and until 2am on Thursdays to Saturdays with a DJ playing.
