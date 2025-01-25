Happy Republic Day 2025 Wishes: Top 20 Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Images, Gifs To Send On 76Th Gantantra Diwas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Republic Day 2025: India will be celebrating 76th Republic Day tomorrow on 26th January 2024. The Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the of India on January 26, 1950.

While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. India declared itself a Sovereign, and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.

Top Republic Day Wishes 2025

1. Happy Republic Day 2024! May our diverse cultures come together to make India stronger than ever.

2. Let's take a moment to remember the many heroes who sacrificed for our nation. Happy Republic Day!

3. On this 76th Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters

4. Let's pledge to build a stronger and more prosperous India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!

5. Happy Gantantra Diwas! Let's cherish our freedom and work together to create a brighter future for India!

6. Happy Republic Day! May India continue to grow and thrive as a beacon of hope and freedom

7. Let's us all come together in the spirit of peace and national pride. Wishing you Happy Gantantra Diwas

8. Happy Republic Day! Let's aim to build an India where everyone can thrive.

9. May the glory of India inspire us to live with respect, honour and peace. Happy Republic Day!

10. Wishing you and your family a Happy Gantantra Diwas! May pray for an India which continue to thrive and prosper with each passing year.