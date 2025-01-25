Exchange Of Fire In J&K's Kathua After Suspicious Movement Search Op Underway
Date
1/25/2025 1:13:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- army troops exchanged fire with terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said, as a massive search operation is underway to trace out the ultras who fled after the initial fire-fight.
The alert sentry post of a temporary Army camp in Batod panchayat detected the movement of suspected terrorists at around 1:20 am and opened fire, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said the terrorists fired back and the intermittent exchange of fire continued between the two sides for nearly half an hour.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, there was no casualty on either side, the officials said, adding that the terrorists, believed to be three in number, fled into a nearby forest.
They said the Army troops have launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists and further details are awaited. (PTI)
Read Also
IED Found During Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
Search Operation In North Kashmir's Sopore Enters Second Day
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25012025000215011059ID1109127814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.