Apartment Building Damaged, Production Facility Ablaze After Drone Attack In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's drone attack, a nine-storey building was damaged in one of the settlements in the Kyiv region and a fire broke out in a in another settlement.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of an enemy attack in one of the settlements of the region, a nine-storey residential building was damaged. Balconies on the 4th-8th floors were destroyed, window frames were smashed. In one of the sections, the stairwell's ceiling was destroyed,” he posted.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

The regional military administration clarified that the new building is partially occupied. No casualties have been reported.

“In another district, as a result of the fall of debris from the downed target, a manufacturing facility caught fire that spread into an area of 600 square meters. The fire has been extinguished,” added Mykola Kalashnyk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked Ukraine again from several directions with combat UAVs at night.

Illustrative photo