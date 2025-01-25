Enemy Uavs Hit Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Cherkasy Region
Date
1/25/2025 12:06:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's UAV attack overnight Saturday, critical infrastructure facilities were hit in the Cherkasy region and some subscribers were left without power.
This is reported by Ukrinform with a reference to the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.
“Last night the enemy attacked the Cherkasy region with combat drones. Critical infrastructure was targeted. The consequences are being clarified. Currently, some subscribers are without power, particularly in the regional center,” said Regional Governor Ihor Taburets.
Read also:
Apartment building damaged, production facility ablaze after drone attack in Kyiv
region
All services are working at the scene. More information will be provided later, he added.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine again with combat UAVs.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN25012025000193011044ID1109127750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.