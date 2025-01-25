Local Mosque Committee Calls For Social Boycott To Curb Drug Menace

The meeting resolved that the drug addicts would be given seven days to present themselves before the committee and everything possible would be done to ensure that they get rid of the addiction. However, if they fail to present themselves, a social boycott will be enforced.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary Irfan Ali highlighted the urgency of the situation and the organization's commitment to tackling the issue.

“Drug addiction is not just an individual problem; it is a societal plague that threatens our future generations. We have initiated this campaign with the goal of eradicating this menace. Our support extends to offering counseling and rehabilitation to victims. However, if addicts and peddlers fail to cooperate and continue spreading this scourge, we will be compelled to enforce a social boycott against these elements,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for community cooperation.

Imam-e-Jamaat Masjid-e-Imam Hussain (A.S), Agha Syed Gazanfar, appealed to the youth, stressing their pivotal role in safeguarding society.“The responsibility to protect our values and future lies on the shoulders of our younger generation. If we fail to address this issue now, the damage to our society will be irreversible. I urge the youth to embody the noble values of Kashmiri culture, work towards their betterment, and contribute positively to society,” he said, calling for collective action to uphold moral and social integrity.

The initiative has received widespread support from the local community. Hakim Suhail Abbas, a local, expressed his appreciation for the organization's proactive stance.

“This is a great initiative and truly the need of the hour. Drug addiction is a silent destroyer, and it is high time we address it collectively. The efforts of Idara-e-Imam Hussain (A.S) to provide counseling, rehabilitation, and community accountability are commendable,” he remarked.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous pledge to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and ensure that the initiative reaches every corner of the locality. Locals expressed optimism that this endeavor would set a precedent for other localities facing similar challenges.

