International Businesses Show Interest In Construction Of RDF-Fired Chpps In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, together with international companies, has considered projects on the of combined heat and power (CHPPs) running on refuse-derived (RDF).

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Serhii Sukhomlyn on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A regular meeting on the CHPP construction project. Such companies as PwC and AFRY are ready to help us,” Sukhomlyn wrote.

In his words, distributed generation objects are under construction across communities. With the support of international partners, a network of gas piston plants is being built, solar power plants are being installed, etc.

Another step towards energy independence is the construction of CHPPs, including those running on RDF, i.e. the fuel produced from waste. The construction of such CHPPs promotes the development of waste treatment plants in communities.

“Someone may say that it is not the right time for the war is raging now. But, we are starting now, because such projects are implemented within two-three years, and they will allow Ukraine to end the war as energy independent as possible,” Sukhomlyn added.

A reminder that Kyiv city authorities are planning to build combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) running on waste.

Photo: com/sukhomlyn